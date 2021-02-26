AAP only party challenging BJP across country, says Kejriwal

CM continues to address roadshows in city ahead of bypolls

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed roadshows in Seelampur, Kondli, and Trilokpuri ahead of municipal corporation by-elections to five seats on February 28.

“AAP is the only party to challenge the BJP across the nation. If you vote for AAP, your councillor will work with our government for the development of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by AAP candidate from ward Chauhan Bangar 41E Mohammad Isharaq Khan, candidate from Kalyanpuri 8E Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam), and candidate from Trilokpuri East 2E Vijay Kumar.

Addressing people at Seelampur, Mr. Kejriwal said, “AAP is in government for the last six years in Delhi. We have taken all measures to develop Delhi, improve schools for your children, improve hospitals for your families, made bus rides free for women, and provided free electricity. If you vote for us and our councillor wins, we will work together for the development of Delhi.”

He said the Congress is being wiped off from everywhere. In municipal election in Surat in Gujarat, Congress has won no seats, he added.

“Congress is the B team of the BJP, it has accepted its defeat in front of the BJP. Only AAP is contesting against the BJP in all states. You all have defeated the BJP in Delhi thrice; it is a miracle in itself that you all have voted for AAP three times. Voting for Congress here is of no use, your vote will be wasted,” he said.

Addressing the roadshow in Kondli, Mr. Kejriwal stressed the development works done by AAP government in the last six years. “If you vote for us, your councilor will work with us for the development of Kondli. If you vote for BJP, they will play dirty politics instead of working,” he added.