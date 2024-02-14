AAP offers one seat to Congress in Delhi, says tired of waiting for talks

February 14, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

The rift between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress — partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — seemed to have widened on Tuesday with the former announcing it was ready to offer only one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Congress. It also named one candidate from South Goa and two from Gujarat.

The announcement, which came after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chaired by AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, also sent out a signal to the Congress that AAP was tired of waiting for the Grand Old Party to take a decision. However, it said it was fully committed to the alliance.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said the seat-sharing formula had been finalised based on the merit and winnability of the candidates to defeat the BJP. It was announcing the decision on its own, he added.

Two meetings had taken place with the Congress in a congenial atmosphere, but without any result, he said adding that his party stood firmly and honestly with the INDIA bloc and expects that the opposition alliance will accept the candidates declared by AAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party decided to field Venzy Viegas from South Goa and Chaitarbhai Vasava, Bharuch, and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The South Goa seat, one of two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, is currently represented by Francisco Sardinha of the Congress.

Speaking about Gujarat, Mr. Pathak said that AAP won five seats with a 13% vote share, while the Congress got 17 seats with a 27% vote share in the recent Assembly election. “Based of this our share of seats for Parliament election comes to eight. We will announce two seats today and after considering the candidates for the remaining six seats, we will announce in a few days. The Congress Party will contest 18 seats,” Mr Pathak said.

On Bharuch, he said that Congress had conveyed that it was an “emotional seat” for them as the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel used to contest from this seat and now his daughter, Mumtaz, could be fielded. However, the data suggested that the Congress contested this seat from 1977 to 1991 and won it only once in 1984.

“I want to say with full seriousness that if you want to defeat the BJP today, you will have to come out of nepotism. Bharuch wants Chaitarbhai Vasava as candidate. The entire tribal community wants Chaitarbhai Vasava to become their candidate.”

‘Cong.well-prepared’

Reacting to the announcement, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said while he would not like to comment on the seat-sharing talks, that were being discussed by the party high command, he wanted to point out that the Congress was the only party in Delhi to have started its preparation in all seven LS seats.

“Everyone knows the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Congress had secured second place in five of the seven seats. The alliance talks are on to save democracy and that is why we are in talks with other parties,” he added.

Mr. Pathak said, “The Congress has zero seats in Lok Sabha or Assembly from Delhi. They have only nine out of 250 seats in MCD. Congress does not have a share of even a single seat. But data is not important, we want to honor the alliance dharma.”

He said the names for six Delhi seats were not being announced as he hoped that talks will start soon. “If there is still no conclusion, in the next few days AAP will announce candidates and start preparing for polls,” he said.

Explaining why AAP took this step, Mr. Pathak said, there have been repeated failed attempts to hold discussions with Congress in the last month, he is making the announcement with the sole purpose of defeating the BJP. “Since January 12 no meeting has taken place with the Congress. We are told that the party is busy organising the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. There is no clarity on when the next meeting can be held.” He said they were making the announcement as it was getting late to start preparing to not just contest the election but win. “I say this with a heavy heart. There would be no reason to do this if we had talked,” Mr. Pathak said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.