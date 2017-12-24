Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not invited for Magenta Line’s inauguration

A day before the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to launch the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Magenta Line, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Prime Minister’s Office for not inviting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the inauguration. This, AAP said, was despite the Delhi government having a 50% stake in the Metro.

Senior AAP leader Ashutosh, in a series of tweets on Sunday, said that it was “narrow minded” of the Prime Minister to discriminate against an elected Chief Minister of Delhi. “Metro is Delhi’s. 3/4th of its route falls in Delhi. Delhi holds 50% ownership of the Metro. The metro will run only in a part of UP. But the PM will invite Yogi [Adityanath]. They will inaugurate Delhi metro in UP. But they won’t invite [Arvind] Kejriwal. Why? India’s PM cannot be so narrow-minded!” one of Ashutosh’s tweets read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 12.64 km section of the Magenta Line on Monday at 12 p.m., with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sources said the event was being organised by the Noida Authority, but no formal invitation was sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.