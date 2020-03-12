AAP names Mohaniya as Uttarakhand in-charge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed Sangam Vihar MLA MLA Dinesh Mohaniya as the party’s in-charge of Uttarakhand.
After its sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP has been focusing more on other States. Senior party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had said that AAP would fight all local body elections across the country “wherever the party has a unit”.
“The party has entrusted Mr. Mohaniya with a huge responsibility to strengthen the party’s organisation in Uttarakhand,” an official statement said.
The MLA said that he will work to bring the “AAP model of governance in Delhi” to every household in Uttarakhand.
