AAP names candidates for Delhi, Haryana Lok Sabha seats 

February 28, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Days after announcing an alliance with the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named its Lok Sabha candidates for four seats in Delhi and one in Haryana on Tuesday. The Congress will field its candidates in the remaining seats in the two States as per the seat-sharing arrangement announced by the two Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc members on February 24.

Former Delhi Minister and sitting AAP MLA from south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti, is the party’s candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Mahabal Mishra, a former Congress MP who joined AAP in 2022, has been fielded from the West Delhi constituency. Sitting AAP MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Sahi Ram Pehelwan are the party’s candidates for East and South Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta will contest from Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

The party announced its nominees after a meeting of its political affairs committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, chaired by AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Till now, AAP has announced 10 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Haryana, Assam, and Gujarat. The party will soon announce candidates for Punjab, where it will be fighting the election alone and not as part of the INDIA bloc.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that in a “revolutionary” decision, AAP has nominated Mr. Kumar, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and is the son of a sanitation worker, from the unreserved Lok Sabha seat of East Delhi.

He added that the party had in the past too fielded an SC candidate, Kulwant Singh, from a general category seat, Mohali, in the Punjab Assembly election and that Mr. Singh had gone on to win the seat.

“I hope we will receive the support and blessings of people from all communities. We are confident that all our candidates will win by a huge margin,” the AAP chief said.

Taking on AAP, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said by conceding three Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in Delhi, the AAP leadership has indicated that they are not in a position to put up a fight against the BJP in the national capital.

Mr. Sachdeva added that three of the four candidates announced by AAP are sitting MLAs who have failed to develop their constituencies and are unknown outside their Assembly segments. “Today’s announcement by AAP has confirmed that the party is not serious about contesting election and is in the arena just to put a symbolic fight,” he said.