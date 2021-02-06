AAP names candidates for civic body bypolls

Polling to take place in 5 wards on Feb. 28

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming by-election in five wards (two in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and three in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation).

The bypolls will be held on February 28 between 7.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The results will be announced on March 3. The last date of filing nominations is February 8.

In the North Corporation, Ramchandra will contest from Rohini ward C32N, and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North ward 62N.

In the EDMC, Dhirendra will contest from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, and Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar ward 41E

The ceiling on election expenditure to be incurred by a candidate for the by-poll is fixed at ₹7 lakh.

The by-polls are being looked at as a curtain-raiser for the larger municipal corporation elections next year.

In the April 2017 civic polls, the BJP won in 181 of the 272 wards of the city. AAP won in 49 wards.

Congress list

The Delhi Congress has also announced its candidates for the five wards.

Bal Kisan will fight from ward 2E, Dharampal Maurya from 41E, Chaudhary Zubair Ahamad from C32N, Memwati Barwala from 8E, and Mamta from 62N, a party statement said.

The Delhi BJP is yet to release its list.