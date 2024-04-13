   AAP MPs from Punjab meet Kejriwal’s wife in Delhi

April 13, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:27 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab met Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 11 at the CM’s residence in Civil Lines, Delhi. They reaffirmed they are standing strongly with Mr. Kejriwal after his arrest.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Ashok Mittal reaffirmed their support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that “they stand by the party’s national convener with utmost devotion and honesty”. The MPs called on the Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday evening.

They added that the public’s anger over Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest will be reflected in the votes of the people in Delhi and Punjab. In a post on X, Mr. Arora wrote, “Today met Sunita Kejriwalji, wife of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji, at her residence along with @SandeepPathak04, @vikramsahney, and Ashok Mittal. Her courage and steadfastness shine as a beacon of resilience.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.