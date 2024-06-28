AAP MPs boycott President’s address over Kejriwal’s arrest; ‘nationwide stir tomorrow’

All Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Thursday boycotted President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI in a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The party has 13 MPs in both Houses of Parliament — three in the Lok Sabha and 10 in the Rajya Sabha.

Notice submitted

The party said in a statement that its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh submitted a notice of special mention to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the “misuse” of probe agencies.

The party also decided to hold a nationwide protest on June 29 over the issue even as its MPs protested on Parliament premises against the Centre.

All party MPs were seen holding placards that read ‘Stop misusing ED and CBI’, and ‘Dictatorship will not work’.

“The protest is against dictatorship. This protest is to protect the Constitution and democracy. Today, an elected Chief Minister has been arrested and put behind bars. We are asking the Prime Minister to stop the misuse of investigative agencies and release Kejriwal,” Mr. Singh said.

‘Will join discussions’

The Rajya Sabha member said though the party’s lawmakers had boycotted the President’s address, they will be taking part in parliamentary discussions “to do the job of waking up the government”.

He said the ED and the CBI are being used to “harass Opposition leaders and parties” and that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain were put in jail by these agencies.