AAP MP says nameplate defaced at residence, blames BJP ‘goons’

Two persons arrested in connection with the incident: DCP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said the nameplate of his North Avenue residence was allegedly defaced by a few persons on Tuesday afternoon.

The MP blamed the BJP for the attack.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, said DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

“My house in North Avenue — around 100m from the President’s house — has been attacked just now. I want to tell the BJP government and their goons, you can launch attacks or murder me, but I will keep talking about theft of money collected from the public for Ram Mandir. The people who steal money collected for Ram Mandir should be put behind bars,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a video on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh said the incident happened when he was sitting on the lawns of his residence with a few persons at 12 p.m. He told the police that at that time, a few men came to the spot and started raising slogans against him. They then tried to damage the nameplate and threw ink on it before fleeing the spot. Mr. Singh added that the people, who were with him at that time, managed to nab two of the accused and handed them over to the police.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been alleging that there is a “big scam” involving BJP leaders in the land bought for Ram Mandir by Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Mr. Singh tweeted: “The pace of construction of the temple of Lord Shri Ram has been stalled due to ‘donation thieves’. The construction of Ram temple is not being done because thieves stole the money for the construction. I request crores of Ram devotees to demand back the money for the temple from the ‘donation thieves.”

A scripted drama: BJP

Reacting to the alleged attack, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in a tweet that it a scripted drama. “Yesterday, he tried to malign Ram Mandir’s construction. Today, he claimed an attack on house, everything is a scripted drama,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Mr. Yadav said an FIR has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Sec 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 2007.

He added that further probe is under way.