AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Judicial custody extended till Nov 10

October 28, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh till November 10. Mr. Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

While appearing in the court of Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, Mr. Singh, asked to see a doctor citing health issues.

The court directed jail authorities to ensure proper treatment for Mr. Singh. “The court sees no reason to deny private treatment to the accused… Therefore, the concerned jail superintendent is directed to ensure treatment,” the court said.

The court also allowed Mr. Singh to sign some cheques to meet his family expenses as well as for his work as a Member of Parliament. Mr. Singh was also allowed to sign a letter to the Commissioner MCD through which he demanded distribution of funds for development works in his parliamentary constituency.

After the extension of his judicial custody, Mr. Singh, in jail since October 13, appeared in court for the hearing on Friday. On his way out Mr. Singh said he would keep fighting the government.

In its FIR against Mr. Singh, the central investigation agency alleged that he had played a key role in framing and implementing the Delhi liquor policy.

Mr. Singh, who is considered close to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, is the third senior AAP leader to be arrested in less than a year and a half. The former Delhi Public Works Department Minister, Satyendar Jain, has been held for over a year in an alleged money laundering case. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, was arrested in February 2023 in the same case.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Manish Sisodia and others on August 17 last year, following a reference from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The case alleges deliberate irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy and undue favours extended to licensees in the form of waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 licences without approval, etc. The ED has quantified the alleged “proceeds of crime” in the case to be at least ₹1,934 crore.

