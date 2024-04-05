AAP MP Sanjay Singh invokes Gandhi’s struggle against British, pays visit to Rajghat a day after walking free

April 05, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh paid a visit to Rajghat and the Hanuman Temple on Thursday, a day after walking out of Tihar Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Singh said his time in prison had only strengthened his resolve to fight for the country’s “waning” democracy. The AAP leader spent six months in jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in October last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on April 2.

“We [AAP] have always raised our voice against injustice and dictatorship. Be it farmers’ issues, price rise, the violence in Manipur or Delhi-related problems, we have always brought relevant issues to the fore, and even after six months in jail, I will continue to do so,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Rajghat, he drew a parallel between the India’s freedom struggle against the British and the Opposition’s fight against the ruling BJP government, claiming that “the same situation had arisen after 77 years of Independence”.

“I came here to pay tribute to and seek the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi. I prayed for good sense to prevail over this [BJP] government so that it stops toying with democracy and the Constitution of the country,” he said.

After offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple, he said: “By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I got bail. I came here with my wife to pay obeisance to Hanumanji. I have prayed for the other jailed leaders of our party, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, to be freed soon.”

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.