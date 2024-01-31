AAP MP made special purpose vehicle to launder money: ED

January 31, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST

Arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh was involved in creating a “special purpose vehicle” to launder the proceeds of crime “that would have been generated from the business arising out of the changes” made in the Delhi excise policy, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the High Court.

The agency said Mr. Singh was involved in “acquiring, processing, concealing, dissipating, and using proceeds of crime” generated from the excise policy between 2021 and 2022 and had, in that time frame, received illegal funds to the tune of ₹2 crore as “proceeds of crime”.

The ED’s contentions came in response to Mr. Singh’s bail plea. The Rajya Sabha member, whom the agency arrested in October last year in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, had challenged a trial court’s December 22 order dismissing his bail plea.

Mr. Singh has been accused of playing a key role in formulating and implementing the now-scrapped excise policy.

The ED in its affidavit also called Mr. Singh a “key conspirator” in the alleged scam, stating that the investigation had found that he was “closely associated” with several accused or suspects in the case, including businessmen Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.