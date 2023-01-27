AAP moves Supreme Court seeking conduct of MCD mayoral election in time-bound manner

January 27, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking directions to ensure that the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is conducted in a time-bound manner, AAP officials said.

The election was stalled on Tuesday for the second time this month after the MCD House was adjourned by Satya Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and the presiding officer appointed by the Lieutenant-Governor, following a ruckus.

AAP had won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls in December, while the BJP managed to win 104 wards. However, a Mayor is yet to be elected despite the poll results being declared nearly 50 days ago.

Accusing the BJP of halting the MCD proceedings, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and Ms. Oberoi had approached the court. “The people of Delhi gave AAP the majority but the BJP is not allowing us to form the board in the MCD,” he said.

Two demands

Mr. Bharadwaj said the party has placed two main demands before the Supreme Court. “First, to elect the Mayor in a time-bound manner and form the board in the MCD. Second, as the nominated members do not have the right to vote under Article 243R of the Constitution and Section 3 of the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act, they should be prohibited from casting votes,” the MLA said.

The court should complete this process as soon as possible as the BJP and the Central government will not get it done, he said.

“They have no moral right to capture and illegally control the MCD for so long. The civic body was put under the Central government on the pretext of unification and delimitation. Though the people of Delhi gave the mandate to AAP, the BJP has resorted to conspiracy and dirty politics. They [BJP leaders] have been creating a ruckus and not allowing the mayoral election to be conducted,” he said.

Misleading public: BJP

Terming AAP’s decision to move the top court an attempt to “mislead the public”, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said there were photographs and videos to “prove” that the ruling party’s councillors had “deliberately obstructed” the mayoral election. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor described it as a ploy to delay the poll.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting at Raj Niwas on Friday, but Mr. Kejriwal requested that it be rescheduled as he will be in Punjab.