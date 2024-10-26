GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP moves Delhi High Court seeking accommodation for Kejriwal

Published - October 26, 2024 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal leave after vacating the official residence at Civil Lines on October 4.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal leave after vacating the official residence at Civil Lines on October 4.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved the Delhi High Court on Friday, asking that the Centre be directed to allot a residence to the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Capital.

The court sought the Centre’s stand on the petition and listed it for hearing on November 26.

AAP’s counsel said that according to the guidelines issued in this regard, the president of a national political party is entitled to a residential accommodation in Delhi and therefore, former Mr. Kejriwal should be allotted a residence. A letter was written to the authorities concerned on September 20 for the same and subsequently, a reminder communication was also sent, the party’s counsel added. “All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor (of the AAP), who is the national president. We want it to be in a centrally-located place,” the counsel said.

According to the Guidelines for Allotment of Accommodation from General Pool to the Political Parties, one residential accommodation would be allotted to the president of a recognised national political party in case he has no house in Delhi, either of his own or allotted by the government in any other capacity.

After stepping down from the Chief Minister’s post, Mr. Kejriwal on October 4 vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and has since moved into the official residence of a party member near Mandi House.

