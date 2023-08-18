AAP MLAs take potshots at govt.’s healthcare system

August 18, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs took potshots at the Delhi government’s healthcare system in a discussion in the Assembly on Thursday, while a third charged the AAP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with corruption.

The criticism prompted the BJP to say that the ruling party’s legislators had “exposed” their party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kirari MLA (AAP), Rituraj Govind, said in his constituency, which has a population of eight lakh, the healthcare system was “almost zero”. He said Kirari and the nearby areas do not have a hospital.

“All our people go to [the Delhi government-run] Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” the MLA said, adding that it attends to patients over 50 times its capacity.

“I want to attract the attention of the Health Minister and the government [to the lack of healthcare facilities in the area]. There is a limit to everyone’s patience,” he said.

Seemapuri MLA (AAP) and former Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said two Delhi government-run hospitals were on the verge of being closed down “due to inaction and negligence of officials”.

He said machines worth crores in the Delhi State Cancer Institute and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital are dysfunctional as the bills for their annual maintenance were not cleared in time.

‘Corruption in MCD’

The third AAP MLA, Rajesh Rishi, said most coaching institutes, paying guest accommodations, hotels, and private hospitals in his Janakpuri constituency did not have fire NOCs.

He charged the MCD with sending notices to the owners of these establishments only to “settle” the issue later. “This has become a big source of corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said many private schools were intentionally delaying the admission of EWS category students, forcing them to look for seats in other schools.

Taking a dig at AAP, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Their MLAs have shown the mirror to their own Chief Minister. Yesterday, their MLAs said the water supply was shut in many areas. Instead of answering these questions, Arvind Kejriwal is discussing issues related to the other States.”