AAP MLAs take out march to Punjab CM’s residence

Action sought in 2015 police firing case

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Monday staged a march towards Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh’s official residence here, demanding action against the accused in ‘Behbal Kalan sacrilege and Kotkapura police firing case of 2015’.

‘Justice denied’

The AAP workers, led by the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, staged the demonstration against the ruling government, accusing it of denying justice to the families of victims of the Behbal Kalan sacrilege case of holy Sikh books and Kotkapura police firing case, which happened in 2015.

AAP MLAs, as they marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence, were stopped at the barricades by the police. Mr. Cheema said the Congress government should take immediate action by making arrests in connection with the case.

Members of Sikh radical outfit – Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and United Akali Dal – also staged demonstration near Sarangpur, where the police stopped them from marching towards Punjab and Haryana High Court complex.

Leaders of three groups – Kanwar Pal Singh, Gurdeep Singh Bhatinda and Jaskaran Singh – said the ruling Congress government in Punjab has completely failed to secure the interest of its people after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the probe by the State in the Kotkapura police firing incident of 2015.