AAP MLAs spar online over waterlogging

AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Dinesh Mohaniya had a spat on Twitter on Tuesday over waterlogging in Sangam Vihar’s Mangal Bazar, with both blaming the other for the issue.

“When will the problem of waterlogging on Mangal Bazar Road of our Sangam Vihar Assembly be resolved? This question was asked to me during Facebook Live and I have answered it in this video,” Mr. Mohaniya tweeted.

Many complaints

“It’s correct that there is waterlogging at Mangal Bazar, many people are complaining. But the area is not under me, the local MLA has to solve the issue,” said Mr. Mohaniya, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

In response, Mr. Jarwal, who is the MLA from Deoli, accused Mr. Mohaniya for the problem.

“On February 5, 2017, DJB vice-president inaugurated the sewer on Mangal Bazar Road and the credit of stopping the work of Mangal Bazar for 2.5 years also goes to the DJB V-P,” he said in a tweet.

“Now at least give directions to the DJB and finish it [work] soon, MLA ji, who is live only on Facebook,” he added.