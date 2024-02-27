AAP MLAs offer salute to Sisodia, hail his work as he completes a year in jail

February 27, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in the national capital on Monday offered a salute to former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly as he completed a year in judicial custody awaiting bail in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

“A year ago, he was arrested in a false case. We will not show our sorrow because we are proud of him. He revolutionised the education system, which had not happened in the past 75 years. I request you all to stand up and salute Sisodia,” said AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Assembly.

Later, Mr. Kejriwal and several party leaders also visited Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat. The Chief Minister said they prayed for courage to Mr. Sisodia in the fight against “injustice” and “dictatorship”.

The charges

Mr. Sisodia was arrested on February 26 last year by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who alleged that he played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021-22, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers for monetary considerations.

The agencies alleged that the money earned through the “scam” was diverted through “hawala” channels for AAP’s poll campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election.

Party leader Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the case.

Mr. Kejriwal told reporters that the Central agencies have not been able to present any proof against the former Education Minister.

Had Mr. Sisodia joined the BJP, all charges against him would have been dropped, the Chief Minister said.

“People who have looted the country and misappropriated thousands of crores of rupees are being inducted into the BJP and rewarded with big posts,” the AAP chief said.

“But he [Mr. Sisodia] did not leave the path of truth. He has decided to remain on that path, no matter how many troubles come. We are not sad about Manishji. He is an inspiration for us,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The people who are concerned about the development of this country, the people who are ensuring a bright future for the poor of this country, are being put in jail while those who looted the country are enjoying the pleasures of power,” the Chief Minister added.

‘CM celebrating arrest’

Meanwhile, the BJP targeted the Chief Minister, with its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva accusing Mr. Kejriwal of “celebrating” the arrest of the senior AAP leader.

“If he wants to atone by going to Bapu’s samadhi, then he should appear before probe agencies and confess to his crime,” Mr. Sachdeva said, alluding to the CM’s non-appearance before the ED for questioning in the excise policy case despite the agency issuing him seven summonses so far.

BJP’s national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said the day marks the first anniversary of the arrest of a man who “focused more on liquor-related matters than on their responsibilities as the Education Minister”.