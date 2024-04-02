ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal, say Delhi CM should not step down

April 02, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal speaks to the media after Rouse Avenue Court sent her husband to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP MLAs on April 2 met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and asserted that the Delhi Chief Minister should continue to run the government from jail and not step down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Also Read | Is Sunita Kejriwal now Delhi CM? BJP leader asks AAP

During the meeting on Tuesday, the AAP MLAs told Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi stand with the chief minister and he should not resign at any cost, party leaders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Was advised to either join BJP or face ED action: AAP’s Atishi

Four MLAs are out of the station while three — Mr. Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — are in jail, the AAP leaders said.

The BJP has demanded that Mr. Kejriwal should resign as Chief Minister following his arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US