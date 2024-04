AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal, say Delhi CM should not step down

April 02, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP MLAs on April 2 met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and asserted that the Delhi Chief Minister should continue to run the government from jail and not step down.

Mr. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government's now-scrapped excise policy.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the AAP MLAs told Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi stand with the chief minister and he should not resign at any cost, party leaders said.

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting.

Four MLAs are out of the station while three — Mr. Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — are in jail, the AAP leaders said.

The BJP has demanded that Mr. Kejriwal should resign as Chief Minister following his arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

