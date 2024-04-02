GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal, say Delhi CM should not step down

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting

April 02, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal speaks to the media after Rouse Avenue Court sent her husband to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal speaks to the media after Rouse Avenue Court sent her husband to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP MLAs on April 2 met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and asserted that the Delhi Chief Minister should continue to run the government from jail and not step down.

Mr. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government's now-scrapped excise policy.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the AAP MLAs told Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi stand with the chief minister and he should not resign at any cost, party leaders said.

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting.

Was advised to either join BJP or face ED action: AAP’s Atishi

Four MLAs are out of the station while three — Mr. Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — are in jail, the AAP leaders said.

The BJP has demanded that Mr. Kejriwal should resign as Chief Minister following his arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

