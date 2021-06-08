Delhi

AAP MLAs launch 45+ vaccination campaign

AAP MLAs inaugurated Delhi government’s ‘Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine’ door-to-door vaccine outreach programme in their constituencies and appealed to people to get vaccinated.

The AAP leaders appealed to representatives of RWAs, youth groups, women’s groups, market associations, NGOs and religious organisations to spread awareness and encourage residents above 45 years to get vaccinated at local polling booths in their Assembly constituencies.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain launched the programme in Ballimaran Assembly constituency and went door-to-door to encourage people to get vaccinated, the Delhi government said.

In Kalkaji, AAP MLA Atishi launched the programme and held a march. She said she will go from house-to-house to ensure that all people above 45 years of age get vaccinated at local polling booths.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 11:06:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-mlas-launch-45-vaccination-campaign/article34764440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY