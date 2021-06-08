AAP MLAs launch 45+ vaccination campaign

AAP MLAs inaugurated Delhi government’s ‘Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine’ door-to-door vaccine outreach programme in their constituencies and appealed to people to get vaccinated.

The AAP leaders appealed to representatives of RWAs, youth groups, women’s groups, market associations, NGOs and religious organisations to spread awareness and encourage residents above 45 years to get vaccinated at local polling booths in their Assembly constituencies.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain launched the programme in Ballimaran Assembly constituency and went door-to-door to encourage people to get vaccinated, the Delhi government said.

In Kalkaji, AAP MLA Atishi launched the programme and held a march. She said she will go from house-to-house to ensure that all people above 45 years of age get vaccinated at local polling booths.