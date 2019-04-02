AAP MLAs accused of ‘using’ CCTV project to woo voters

The ongoing installation of CCTV cameras as part of a Delhi government project has become the latest flashpoint in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, with Aam Aadmi Party MLAs being accused of using the project to seek votes.

On Monday, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat wrote to all MLAs about a “complaint against political functionaries/MLAs etc. for violation of Model Code of Conduct” by trying to lure voters “in the garb of field inspections” as part of installation of CCTV cameras in residential colonies and markets.

Letter from Delhi CEO

The Assembly told the MLAs that it had received a letter from the Chief Electoral Officer on March 26 regarding a complaint sent to the CEO on March 20.

Forwarding the CEO’s letter, which says the MLAs’ conduct appears to be in violation of the MCC, the Assembly also shared the Election Commission of India’s “Dos and Dont’s”. According to the document, the commissioning of government works should be done by “civil authority” and not political representatives while the MCC is in force.

The complainant, Satya Ranjan Swain, argued that the MLAs had been accompanying government officials and RWA representatives on field inspections, in violation of the MCC.

Stating that the conduct “appears” to be in violation of the rules, the CEO’s office asked those concerned to comply with the instructions “in letter and spirit”.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said he was out of town and had not seen the letter, which has been sent by the Assembly Secretariat to all MLAs and his office as well.

‘BJP tactic’

“This appears to be an attempt by the BJP to delay the project. This is not a new project. The MLAs are part of the process. They are not holding inaugurations or putting up posters, which is not allowed,” said Mr. Goel.

AAP spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said he had not received the letter as of Monday evening.

“The BJP tried to stop the project, first through the Lieutenant-Governor, then through the police, then they got together with the Congress and tried to raise irregularities. When all that failed, they are now trying to derail the installation of the cameras. This is an ongoing project. For the field inspections, the area MLA and RWA members are required to sign off,” he said, referring to the modalities laid down by the government.

Reacting to the AAP’s allegations, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said statements such as these were symptoms of the party’s “frustration” fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The AAP is scared because it has realised there is no way to save itself from losing the elections; if the Election Commission of India has reiterated its stand on such activities, the party should accept them and change course in accordance with the law instead of levelling wild allegations,” Mr. Gupta said.