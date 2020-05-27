Delhi

AAP MLA seeks bail in doctor’s suicide case

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, moved a Delhi court Tuesday seeking bail in the case.

The application, which is likely to be listed for hearing tomorrow, claimed that the allegations against the accused were completely false and fabricated and he had no role in the unfortunate death of the doctor. It also claimed that as a public representative, the MLA is equally pained by the death of the person.

The application stated that there was no direct and indirect contact with the deceased in recent past and there was no question of harassment or money ever being asked from him or his family.

It is, therefore, contended on behalf of the applicant/accused that he is falsely implicated and the entire allegation against him is part of well-crafted conspiracy. The allegations are baseless and politically motivated, said the plea.

