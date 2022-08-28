AAP MLA says ‘anti-social elements’ attacked his car, threatened family

Haji Yunus says similar incident happened last year but no action was taken

Samridhi Tewari New Delhi
August 28, 2022 02:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Mustafabad Haji Yunus on Saturday alleged that some “drunk, anti-social elements” attacked his car in which his son and daughters were travelling. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

“Some ‘anti-social’ elements attacked my car in which my son and daughters were sitting. Five youth in a drunken state in a white car stopped my car and misbehaved with my family members,” Mr. Yunus tweeted in Hindi, tagging the Commissioner of Police and the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi to take cognisance of the matter.

Video shared

The MLA also shared a video of the incident in which the white car was seen stopping in front of Mr. Yunus’ car. Some youth got down from the four-wheeler and knocked on Mr. Yunus’ car window. An argument ensued between Mohammed Unais, Mr. Yunus’ son, and the youth, following which he asked his sisters to call the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday at the Shastri Park police station. The persons travelling in the white car got into a heated argument with Mohammed Unais, near Shastri Park chowk, said the police.

A case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is under way, said DCP (North East) Sanjay Singh Kain.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

‘No manhandling’

“There was no manhandling or scuffle between the two parties. MLA Haji Yunus wasn’t present in the car,” said the officer.

The police said the white car is owned by someone in Noida, U.P., and they are trying to trace the accused.

Mr. Yunus said a similar incident had happened last year on Id in Bhajanpura. “A similar group approached our car and threatened to kill my children. They even had weapons. We informed the police but no action was taken,” he said.

Mr. Unais said, “Four persons were inside the car — two of my sisters at the back and my younger cousin in the driving seat. We were travelling from Laxmi Nagar to Mustafabad and the incident took place around 1 a.m.”

Mr. Yunus’ daughter, Sufiya, alleged that the group tried to open the doors of their car. “We could sense that they were inebriated; they abused us and threatened to kill us,” she said.

“The group left after heckling us for 15 minutes; they even told us that they have weapons inside their car,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app