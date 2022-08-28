AAP MLA says ‘anti-social elements’ attacked his car, threatened family

Haji Yunus says similar incident happened last year but no action was taken

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Mustafabad Haji Yunus on Saturday alleged that some “drunk, anti-social elements” attacked his car in which his son and daughters were travelling. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

“Some ‘anti-social’ elements attacked my car in which my son and daughters were sitting. Five youth in a drunken state in a white car stopped my car and misbehaved with my family members,” Mr. Yunus tweeted in Hindi, tagging the Commissioner of Police and the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi to take cognisance of the matter.

Video shared

The MLA also shared a video of the incident in which the white car was seen stopping in front of Mr. Yunus’ car. Some youth got down from the four-wheeler and knocked on Mr. Yunus’ car window. An argument ensued between Mohammed Unais, Mr. Yunus’ son, and the youth, following which he asked his sisters to call the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday at the Shastri Park police station. The persons travelling in the white car got into a heated argument with Mohammed Unais, near Shastri Park chowk, said the police.

A case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is under way, said DCP (North East) Sanjay Singh Kain.

‘No manhandling’

“There was no manhandling or scuffle between the two parties. MLA Haji Yunus wasn’t present in the car,” said the officer.

The police said the white car is owned by someone in Noida, U.P., and they are trying to trace the accused.

Mr. Yunus said a similar incident had happened last year on Id in Bhajanpura. “A similar group approached our car and threatened to kill my children. They even had weapons. We informed the police but no action was taken,” he said.

Mr. Unais said, “Four persons were inside the car — two of my sisters at the back and my younger cousin in the driving seat. We were travelling from Laxmi Nagar to Mustafabad and the incident took place around 1 a.m.”

Mr. Yunus’ daughter, Sufiya, alleged that the group tried to open the doors of their car. “We could sense that they were inebriated; they abused us and threatened to kill us,” she said.

“The group left after heckling us for 15 minutes; they even told us that they have weapons inside their car,” she added.