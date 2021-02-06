AAP MLA refutes allegations of lying about qualifications

NEW DELHI

Degrees in maiden name, Tomar tells HC

AAP MLA Preeti Tomar on Friday refuted in the Delhi High Court the allegation that she gave a false declaration regarding her educational qualifications in her nomination form.

Responding to the petition challenging her election, Ms. Tomar said her M.Sc and B.Ed degrees were issued in her maiden name, which she changed after her marriage. She claimed that prior to her marriage to former AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, her maiden name was Kumari Tulsa Solanki and she was enrolled under that name in the Raghunath Girls Degree College, which is affiliated with the Chaudhary Charan Singh University, earlier known as Meerut University.

Ms. Tomar claimed that she was issued the B.Sc and M.Sc degrees in 1988 and 1990, respectively, from the Meerut University and the B.Ed degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 1995.

