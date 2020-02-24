AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel re-elected Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ram Niwas Goel was re-elected Speaker of the Delhi Assembly on Monday for a second consecutive term.

Mr. Goel, MLA from Shahdara, was Speaker in the previous Assembly too.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri congratulated Mr. Goel.

Mr. Goel was nominated as the Speaker by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly House and subsequently elected.