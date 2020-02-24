AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel re-elected Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ram Niwas Goel was re-elected Speaker of the Delhi Assembly on Monday for a second consecutive term.
Mr. Goel, MLA from Shahdara, was Speaker in the previous Assembly too.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri congratulated Mr. Goel.
Mr. Goel was nominated as the Speaker by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly House and subsequently elected.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.