 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen inducted in Delhi Cabinet

The development comes a day after AAP’s prominent Jat leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party

Published - November 18, 2024 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen.

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in the Atishi government, said the party sources on Monday (November 18, 2024). Mr. Shokeen is a Jat leader from outer Delhi.

The development comes a day after AAP’s prominent Jat leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party.

Moving in quickly to control the damage caused due to Mr. Gahlot’s exit, the AAP announced induction of Raghuvinder Shokeen.

Mr. Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday.

Published - November 18, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / political parties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.