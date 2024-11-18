AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen inducted in Delhi Cabinet

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in the Atishi government, said the party sources on Monday (November 18, 2024). Mr. Shokeen is a Jat leader from outer Delhi.

The development comes a day after AAP’s prominent Jat leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party.

Moving in quickly to control the damage caused due to Mr. Gahlot’s exit, the AAP announced induction of Raghuvinder Shokeen.

Mr. Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday.