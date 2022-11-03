AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand takes oath as Delhi Minister

Mr. Anand was made a Minister after the resignation of former SC ST Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 03, 2022 11:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Raaj Kumar Anand (right) with Rajendra Pal Gautam, after the former, took charge of his office at the Delhi Secretariat. | Photo Credit: Nikhil M. Babu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raaj Kumar Anand took oath as Minister in the Delhi Government Cabinet on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anand, a Dalit leader, was made a Minister after the resignation of former SC ST Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

On October 9, Mr. Gautam resigned as a Minister after the BJP kicked off a political storm and demanded his resignation over Mr. Gautam’s renunciation of Hindu deities at an event to embrace Buddhism on October 5.

At the event, Mr. Gautam pledged to not consider Hindu deities Ram and Vishnu among others as their Gods, which is part of 22 vows that B.R. Ambedkar had taken, when he converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anand took oath in the name of “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar” during his swearing-in ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
New Delhi
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app