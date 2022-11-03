AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand takes oath as Delhi Minister

Mr. Anand was made a Minister after the resignation of former SC ST Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Raaj Kumar Anand (right) with Rajendra Pal Gautam, after the former, took charge of his office at the Delhi Secretariat. | Photo Credit: Nikhil M. Babu

Mr. Anand was made a Minister after the resignation of former SC ST Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raaj Kumar Anand took oath as Minister in the Delhi Government Cabinet on Thursday morning.

Mr. Anand, a Dalit leader, was made a Minister after the resignation of former SC ST Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

On October 9, Mr. Gautam resigned as a Minister after the BJP kicked off a political storm and demanded his resignation over Mr. Gautam’s renunciation of Hindu deities at an event to embrace Buddhism on October 5.

At the event, Mr. Gautam pledged to not consider Hindu deities Ram and Vishnu among others as their Gods, which is part of 22 vows that B.R. Ambedkar had taken, when he converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

Mr. Anand took oath in the name of “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar” during his swearing-in ceremony.