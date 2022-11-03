Delhi

AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand takes oath as Delhi Minister

Raaj Kumar Anand (right) with Rajendra Pal Gautam, after the former, took charge of his office at the Delhi Secretariat.

Raaj Kumar Anand (right) with Rajendra Pal Gautam, after the former, took charge of his office at the Delhi Secretariat. | Photo Credit: Nikhil M. Babu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raaj Kumar Anand took oath as Minister in the Delhi Government Cabinet on Thursday morning.

Mr. Anand, a Dalit leader, was made a Minister after the resignation of former SC ST Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

On October 9, Mr. Gautam resigned as a Minister after the BJP kicked off a political storm and demanded his resignation over Mr. Gautam’s renunciation of Hindu deities at an event to embrace Buddhism on October 5.

At the event, Mr. Gautam pledged to not consider Hindu deities Ram and Vishnu among others as their Gods, which is part of 22 vows that B.R. Ambedkar had taken, when he converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

Mr. Anand took oath in the name of “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar” during his swearing-in ceremony.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
New Delhi
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 12:03:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-mla-raaj-kumar-anand-takes-oath-as-delhi-minister/article66090005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY