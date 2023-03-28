AAP MLA objects to ‘Sikh militancy’ category on PMO portal

March 28, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh in the Delhi Assembly on Monday took exception to Prime Minister’s portal for grievances having a category “Sikh militancy”. He demanded a clarification from the Prime Minister.

Calling it a conspiracy, he said Sikhs have been referred to as militants on the Prime Minister’s official website. “This is shameful. He said that so many Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for the country. No one else has done it. Whoever is responsible for this should face action and if the Prime Minister is asking to do this, then he should seek apologies from the country. This is unconstitutional,” he said.

He also shared screenshots of the “PMO grievance portal”, which has a category of “Sikh militancy activity”.