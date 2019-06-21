AAP MLA meets Tiwari

AAP Seelampur MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan met Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at the latter’s residence on Thursday. The AAP leader said that he had met Mr. Tiwari with a request for a women’s college in the area.

“I’d met him last year also with the same request and today also, I gave him a letter on the same,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu. When asked whether he had any plans to join the BJP, Mr. Khan said, “I have no plans of going anywhere. Arvind ji is our neta and he has treated me with respect.”

He said that he has been meeting Mr. Tiwari for the past three as the latter is the MP of the area.