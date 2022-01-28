AAP MLA meets L-G over ‘selling’ of govt. land

AAP MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Thursday met L-G Anil Baijal and requested him to stop the North Delhi Municipal Corporation from allegedly selling public land belonging to a dispensary and three primary schools, for commercial purposes, the party said.

“The sale of Jhandewalan Chest Clinic to a private institution for free is completely against the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act. The North MCD has given 20 years of license for this land without charging any fee from the private organization,” Mr. Ravi said.

The MLA alleged that the poor will not get free treatment at the new facility and they will have to pay fees for the treatment.

The party also demanded an inquiry into Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta allegedly encroaching land belonging to the municipal corporation. AAP leader Vikas Goel said he urged the mayor to discuss the matter in a meeting of the North MCD held on Thursday but the matter got ignored. “They [BJP leaders] began raising slogans on other issues, as they often do, and refused to allow a discussion on this issue. Because the BJP is in charge of the MCD, they are bound to act on it, but there has been no debate or action on it,” Mr. Goel added.