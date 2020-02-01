‘AAP MLA made illegal Waqf Board recruitments’

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is probing 33 alleged illegal recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, after he was booked by the ACB for suspected misuse of the Board’s funds, officials said.

In the FIR, the ACB said, “Despite apparent clear warning and pointing out violation of rules and regulations, the recruitment process was continued and 33 personnel were recruited on contract basis and engagement letters were issued.” It also said that Mr. Khan allegedly made an expenditure of ₹5 lakh in violation of the Board norms.