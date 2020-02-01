‘AAP MLA made illegal Waqf Board recruitments’

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is probing 33 alleged illegal recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, after he was booked by the ACB for suspected misuse of the Board’s funds, officials said.
In the FIR, the ACB said, “Despite apparent clear warning and pointing out violation of rules and regulations, the recruitment process was continued and 33 personnel were recruited on contract basis and engagement letters were issued.” It also said that Mr. Khan allegedly made an expenditure of ₹5 lakh in violation of the Board norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.