AAP MLA gets jail term in assault case

A court here has awarded 7-day jail term to AAP MLA Manoj Kumar for assaulting a woman in 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said the lawmaker was “a public servant and therefore it was his duty to behave fairly and courteously to those who approach him with their problems”. The court refused to release him on probation of good conduct, noting that the convict was previously convicted in another case and was sentenced to three months imprisonment.

“Therefore, the punishment needs to be deterrent in this case. In this case, the accused Manoj Kumar has been convicted for commission of offence of under Section 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the IPC.

“In the facts and circumstances of the case, he is punished with a simple imprisonment for a period of seven days and with fine of ₹500 under Section 352 of the IPC,” the court said.

