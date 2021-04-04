AAP MLA files complaint against temple priest for ‘blasphemy’

New Delhi

04 April 2021 00:25 IST

Police register case for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Saturday filed a police complaint against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, head priest of Dasna Devi temple, for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad and “hurting” religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

Mr. Khan, in his complaint filed at Jamia Nagar police station, said a video clip on blasphemy against the Prophet has gone viral on social media.

Mr. Khan’s complaint said that he is a practising Muslim and believes in the doctrine of Islam, offers regular prayer, observes fast and strictly follows the five pillars of Islam.

Viral video clip

“In this video clip, there are uncouth words that are below the standards of being repeated. It is needless to say that such statements for cheap publicity and personal gain hurt the sentiments of Muslim section at large. Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati who happens to be the chief priest of Devi Mandir, Dasna, leader of Hindutva organisation, Hindu Swabhiman and president of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad with all his knowledge and intention, has hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community,” read the complaint file by Mr. Khan.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that a case has been registered.

“Taking cognisance of a video circulating on social media in the matter, a case under Section 153-A/ 295-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Parliament Street police station and investigation hasbeen taken up,” he said.