AAP MLA demands President’s Rule in Delhi

‘Saving lives should be our only priority’

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal on Friday demanded imposition of President’s Rule in Delhi in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Matia Mahal MLA, who left the Congress and contested the Delhi Assembly polls last year on an AAP ticket, said neither him nor the government is able to offer any help to the people affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

No immediate reaction was available from AAP on Mr. Iqbal’s demand.

“I feel embarrassed being an MLA since I cannot be of use to anyone... our government is unable to stand with the people. Despite being a six-time MLA, there is no one to listen to [me] and I cannot contact anyone,” Mr. Iqbal said in a video message.

He urged the Delhi High Court to impose President’s Rule in the national capital with immediate effect for three months. “Delhi is in a very bad situation. I request the Delhi High Court for imposition of President’s Rule in Delhi with immediate effect. Otherwise there will be bodies across the city,” the AAP MLA said.

“I feel like crying, I can’t sleep. People are desperate and unable to find medicines and oxygen. I cannot even help a friend who is in hospital without oxygen and medicines,” he said.

Mr. Iqbal said his demand for President’s Rule was not against his party. “People are dying due to COVID-19 and saving them should be the only priority,” he said.

“If the Centre can accept help from other nations, then why can’t there be President’s Rule or use of the Army?” he said.