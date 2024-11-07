ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MLA ‘assaults’ MCD official, case registered

Published - November 07, 2024 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police on Wednesday registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party’s Bawana MLA Jai Bhagwan for allegedly assaulting a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place when the official, along with his team, raided illegal slaughterhouses in the Shahbad Dairy area.

In the FIR, Sunil Kumar Ranga, an official deployed in the Narela MCD zone, alleged that at one of the illegal slaughterhouses, 15 goats were found slaughtered, for which they asked the owner of the shop to pay a penalty of ₹2,500 for each goat.

The complaint said the owner of the shop, Gul Mohammad, refused to pay the penalty and threatened the MCD team.

Later, the MLA reached the spot and allegedly assaulted the official. When asked, AAP did not respond to queries.

