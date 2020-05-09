Delhi

AAP MLA arrested for doctor’s death

Note left behind blamed the leader

Two persons, including AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a BAMS doctor in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai in April, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that Mr Jarwal Kapil Nagar were detained on Saturday evening and were being questioned after which they were arrested.

DJB project

The 52-year-old BAMS doctor was found dead at his residence in Neb Sarai on April 18. The police said that in the note that they found, he has blamed Mr. Jarwal and Mr. Nagar and stated that they created problems for him in his business of water supply with Delhi Jal Board which he began in 2007. The deceased was also threatened by the accused persons, his family alleged.

Based on the complaint by deceased’s son, the police had registered a case, on charges of extortion, compelling for suicide and threat for life, at Neb Sarai police station.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

