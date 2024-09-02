GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says ED team has reached his house to arrest him

Sources said the ED team reached the AAP MLA’s house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation

Published - September 02, 2024 08:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. File

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday (September 2, 2024) claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house in New Delhi to arrest him.

Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation.

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Mr. Khan's residence.

In a post on X, Mr. Khan said, "A ED team has reached my house to arrest me."

"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leader," said Mr. Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

Also read | Delhi Court grants bail to Amanatullah Khan in a complaint case of ED for not attending summons

In a video on X, Mr. Khan also said he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.

On X, Mr. Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it". Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.

Mr. Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Mr. Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship" and the ED's "hooliganism" continue, he alleged.

