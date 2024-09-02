AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says ED team has reached his house to arrest him

Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday (September 2, 2024) claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house in New Delhi to arrest him.

Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation.

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Mr. Khan's residence.

In a post on X, Mr. Khan said, "A ED team has reached my house to arrest me."

अभी सुबह-सुबह तानाशाह के इशारे पर उनकी कटपुतली ED मेरे घर पर पहुँच चुकी है, मुझे और AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने में तानाशाह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा।



ईमानदारी से अवाम की ख़िदमत करना गुनाह है?



आख़िर ये तानाशाही कब तक?#EDRaid#Okhlapic.twitter.com/iR2YN7Z9NL — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leader," said Mr. Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

In a video on X, Mr. Khan also said he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.

On X, Mr. Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it". Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.

ED का बस यही काम रह गया है. BJP के ख़िलाफ़ उठने वाली हर आवाज़ को दबा दो. तोड़ दो. जो टूटे नहीं, दबे नहीं उसे गिरफ़्तार करके जेल में डाल दो. https://t.co/5XiGraftHV — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 2, 2024

Mr. Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Mr. Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship" and the ED's "hooliganism" continue, he alleged.