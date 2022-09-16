AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

The Anti-Corruption Branch is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Amanatullah Khan heads as the chairman

PTI New Delhi:
September 16, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives to appear before Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a graft case, officials said.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as the chairman.

The ACB on Friday conducted searches at Khan's house and other premises linked to him and seized ₹24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACB had issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

The Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 p.m. on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations. A total of ₹24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were seized, the official said.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app