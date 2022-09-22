Delhi

AAP MLA Amanatalluh Khan’s ‘close aide’ arrested from Telangana

Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a “close aide” of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, Kaushar Imam Siddique, from Telangana.

Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, 47, a resident of Jogabai Extension, was wanted in a case of Arms Act registered against him after a country-made pistol and three live rounds were found on his premises, the police said.

"We have apprehended Laddan from Telangana in connection with an FIR registered against him under the Arms Act," a senior police officer said. The development comes days after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Mr. Khan following raids at four places in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board.


