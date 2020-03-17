AAP MLA acquitted in 2016 molestation case

New Delhi

Court notes discrepancies, contradictions in testimonies of star witnesses

A court here on Monday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in a 2016 case of alleged molestation. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Mr. Mohaniya upon furnishing a bail bond of ₹20,000 and a surety of like amount.

‘Material discrepancies’

The bail bond was taken to ensure his presence in case an appeal was filed in a higher court challenging the acquittal. “In the instant case, there are material discrepancies and contradictions in the testimonies of star witnesses and none of the other independent public witnesses has supported the version of the complainant... the prosecution has not been able to successfully build the case against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt... All the accused are entitled to be given the benefit of doubt,” the court said in its order.

It also acquitted co-accused Satish and Subhash Shukla in the case.

The Sangam Vihar MLA was booked on June 23, 2016, for allegedly misbehaving with a group of women, who had approached him with a complaint regarding water crisis in their locality the previous night.

He was arrested under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was arrested when he was addressing a press conference, triggering an angry reaction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of declaring an “emergency” in Delhi.

Dragged from his seat

Mr. Mohaniya, then the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, was virtually dragged from his seat by a police officer when he was talking to reporters at his office in south Delhi’s Khanpur around 12.10 p.m.

In their statements, the women had alleged that Mr. Mohaniya molested them during a tussle on June 22 midnight, when they had gone to complain to him about the water crisis.

In their complaint, they said they had told the police earlier that the MLA and his men had verbally abused and threatened them.