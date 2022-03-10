AAP Minister divested of WCD portfolio 

Kailash Gahlot to replace Gautam; move comes amid strike by anganwadi workers

Amid the ongoing indefinite strike by hundreds of anganwadi workers and helpers, Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was divested of the portfolio on Wednesday.

The Ministry has been allocated to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, according to an official order.

The decision to remove Mr. Gautam, forwarded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been approved by Lt.-Governor Anil Baijal, said the order.

Mr. Gautam will continue as a Minister handling social welfare, SC&ST, cooperatives, and gurdwara election.

When asked about the reason behind the move, the Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

Women anganwadi workers and helpers, under the banner of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union (DSAWHU), have been protesting near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in north Delhi for the last 38 days. They have been demanding that the honorarium of workers and helpers be increased to ₹25,000 and ₹20,000 respectively, and their services be regularised with retirement benefits.

On February 24, the Delhi government had announced that they have increased the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers to ₹12,720 and ₹6,810 respectively. However, the protesting workers rejected the honorarium revision and said they will continue their strike outside Chief Minister’s residence as the hike was “too little”.

A source at the Chief Minister’s Office said in comparison to BJP-ruled States, the Delhi government is paying 30% more honorarium to anganwadi workers and helpers. “People of Delhi suffer as anganwadi workers continue to protest despite getting the highest pay in the country,” the source said.

The anganwadi union has been attacking Mr. Gautam and Mr. Kejriwal, calling the government’s claim of “highest honorarium” in the country a “lie”.

The DSAWHU on Wednesday said the government has issued an order “prohibiting” strike for six months as anganwadi workers and helpers are “essential services”. The union said they will challenge the order in the court.