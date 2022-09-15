AAP members stopped from visiting Ghazipur landfill

BJP will be defeated in the MCD polls, says Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that a group led by a party MLA was stopped from visiting Ghazipur landfill by Delhi Police, which is under the ambit of the Central government.

“The aim of this visit was to bring forth the reality of BJP-ruled MCD’s garbage mismanagement and to highlight the situation of an impending health crisis for those living around the landfills,” Atishi said.

A senior police oﬃcer said they were not aware if at all the police restricted the AAP MLAs from visiting the Ghazipur landfill. He, however, said they will look further into the allegations made by AAP.

Visible from a distance

Ms. Atishi said that the BJP thought it could stop the people from seeing the landfill by placing barricades in the way, but the huge mountain of garbage they’ve given to Delhi is visible even from two kilometre.

“The BJP will be thrashed out of Delhi in the MCD elections in the same manner people throw their trash out of their homes. These mountains of garbage will only get cleared out of Delhi when the BJP’s maladministration and incompetence gets cleared out of Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.

Expose the BJP

The AAP leader said that the party has started a statewide campaign to expose the BJP which will run till October 14. Under the first phase of the campaign, party leaders will expose the reality of the three “garbage mountains” that the BJP has gifted to the people of Delhi as a symbol of its tenure in MCD.

“AAP will now lead the public to Okhla landfill on September 15 and Bhalswa landfill on September 16,” Ms. Atishi said.

She claimed that whenever someone enters Delhi they can see a mountain of garbage, no matter from where they come, and this is a matter of utter shame for the residents.

“Going by their current pace, these landfills won’t be cleared within the next 200 years. Even if they bring down the landfill’s intake and work on clearing it, it will take 27 years. AAP is exposing the reality of BJP’s landfills in front of everyone,” she added.