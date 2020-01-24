AAP members launch ‘Kaam ki Chai’ campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched “Kaam ki Chai” campaign under which varieties of tea named after achievements of the party like “vikas wali chai”, “swasthya wali chai” and more will be sold from stalls set up in all Assembly constituencies.

Praful Billor from Ahmedabad, who runs a temporary tea stall outside AAP headquarters here, is known as “MBA Chaiwala”, the party said. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched “MBA Chaiwala Stall” on Thursday afternoon.

“Praful has named the tea varieties after the development projects undertaken by AAP...the first one goes by the name ‘Education Tea’ or Shiksha Wali Chai that showcases educational facilities like the sports university and Mega PTMs. He named a chai 'Health Tea' or Swasthya Wali Chai that showcases improved health facilities in government hospitals like free tests, surgeries and medicines, mohalla clinics and polyclinics,” a statement issued by the party said.

“The third kind of tea — Special Tea — represents the basic facilities provided by the government like cheap electricity, water and free bus travel for women. Following this, comes the Development Tea or Vikas Wali Chai that showcases doorstep deliveries, installation of CCTV cameras and free wifi among others,” it said.

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had launched “Chai Pe Charcha” and election strategist Prasant Kishor, who had worked with them the BJP during that election, is now with AAP.

Senior Congress leaders and spokesperson Harnam Singh on Thursday joined AAP, the party said.