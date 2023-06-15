AAP, MCD staff spar over ‘mafia nexus’ in Karol Bagh

June 15, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party councillors on Wednesday staged a protest at the Mayor’s office in the Civic Centre, alleging a nexus between the construction mafia and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees in the Karol Bagh zone.

MCD officials and AAP councillors have been at odds since Sunday after the latter began an indefinite protest at the Karol Bagh zonal office demanding the suspension of employees who are “stalling projects and involved in corruption”. Zonal officials denied the charges and started their own protest the next day, accusing the councillors of unruly behaviour and meddling with their work.

The face-off came after Mayor Shelly Oberoi had last week written to Zonal Deputy Commissioners, asking them to not take any action in their zones unless the councillors receive a written letter or complaint on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Wednesday, AAP said its councillors received complaints from several buildings in Karol Bagh about “extortion demands” made by MCD employees “in connivance with the construction mafia”.

According to the councillors, the matter came to light after AAP came to power in the corporation and started supervising MCD officials, unlike during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule. They alleged that BJP councillors used to send money to the officials regularly to prevent any action from being taken on these issues.

Speaking to The Hindu, AAP councillor from Ranjeet Nagar ward Ankush Narang said, “Councillors from the Karol Bagh zone had several meetings with the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and other MCD officials, but they have not acknowledged our issues.”

However, the officials vehemently denied the allegations and demanded that the councillors furnish proof. They maintained that each MCD staffer in the zone has been working with due diligence.

A senior MCD officer told The Hindu, “During meetings, AAP councillors have not only tried to bully us but also misbehave with us.” He also claimed that at a meeting where the Mayor was present, a councillor threatened officers if they did not follow his instructions. “This raises concerns about our safety and security. He is an elected representative who has the power to persuade his followers against us easily.”

Speaking on the issue, BJP councillor and Standing Committee member Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the AAP councillor in question has a “history of misbehaving even during MCD House meetings”. She added that the way AAP is functioning, it is “attempting to bypass the MCD byelaws and act as it is the only authority.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.