AAP, MCD spar over ₹1 crore compensation to COVID warriors

Ruling party alleges civic body not forwarding files; MCD says it sent 70 cases but the Delhi government approved only seven and rejected three

The Opposition parties had recently criticised the Delhi government for ignoring the families of MCD workers who lost their lives while working during the peak of the pandemic. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the Delhi government is not able to give compensation of ₹1 crore each to families of the deceased sanitation workers, who were ‘COVID warriors’, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is not forwarding the requisite files.

The MCD dismissed AAP’s allegation saying it had sent 70 cases to the Delhi government for ₹1 crore compensation, but the latter approved only seven cases and rejected three.

“I am requesting the MCD Commissioner to give me an appointment for a meeting. I intend to discuss the issue of compensation of ₹1 crore, which should have been provided to the families of the COVID warriors of the MCD. If he refuses to accept my demand, then all AAP office-bearers and workers will gherao the Civic Centre next week,” AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said.

The MCD said in a statement that since the matter has been flagged now, “the pending 60 cases will see the light of day” and the Delhi government will provide relief to the families of the “martyred COVID warriors”.

“The corporation would also like to put it straight that regularisation of swachhta sainiks has been hindered by non-release of funds by the Delhi government,” the MCD statement read.

The Congress and the BJP had recently accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ignoring the families of sanitation workers who risked their lives while working during the peak of COVID-19 in Delhi.