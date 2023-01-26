ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MCD Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi approaches SC to hold election in time-bound manner

January 26, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The internal election for the post of Mayor is yet to be held, despite the civic body poll results being declared about 50 days ago

The Hindu Bureau

AAP MCD Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on January 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi has approached the Supreme Court to hold MCD mayoral election in a time-bound manner, according to the party.

The MCD House was adjourned on January 24 without electing Mayor and Deputy Mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors.

Major decisions to be taken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s executive wing will be delayed since a Mayor is yet to be elected. In the current scenario, according to senior MCD officials, the Special Officer will continue to remain in his post till the Mayor is elected. However, major decisions— related to policy matters, development works, and projects that require major financial investment, among others— will have to wait till the procedures, including the constitution of the standing committee, are completed.

The internal election for the post of Mayor is yet to be held, despite the civic body poll results being declared about 50 days ago. The AAP had won the MCD election securing 134 of the 250 municipal wards and the BJP had won 104 wards.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of Mayor.

