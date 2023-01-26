HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

AAP MCD Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi approaches SC to hold election in time-bound manner

The internal election for the post of Mayor is yet to be held, despite the civic body poll results being declared about 50 days ago

January 26, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MCD Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on January 24, 2023.

AAP MCD Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on January 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi has approached the Supreme Court to hold MCD mayoral election in a time-bound manner, according to the party.

The MCD House was adjourned on January 24 without electing Mayor and Deputy Mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors.

Major decisions to be taken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s executive wing will be delayed since a Mayor is yet to be elected. In the current scenario, according to senior MCD officials, the Special Officer will continue to remain in his post till the Mayor is elected. However, major decisions— related to policy matters, development works, and projects that require major financial investment, among others— will have to wait till the procedures, including the constitution of the standing committee, are completed.

The internal election for the post of Mayor is yet to be held, despite the civic body poll results being declared about 50 days ago. The AAP had won the MCD election securing 134 of the 250 municipal wards and the BJP had won 104 wards.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of Mayor.

Related Topics

Delhi / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.